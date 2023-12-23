Will UNC Greensboro be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features UNC Greensboro's complete tournament resume.

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 55

UNC Greensboro's best wins

UNC Greensboro registered its best win of the season on November 17, when it took down the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank No. 107 in the RPI rankings, 78-72. With 23 points, Keyshaun Langley was the top scorer against Arkansas. Second on the team was Mikeal Brown-Jones, with 17 points.

Next best wins

88-77 over Delaware (No. 172/RPI) on November 25

58-57 over UIC (No. 178/RPI) on November 26

82-73 at home over Elon (No. 217/RPI) on December 10

76-64 over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on November 24

94-78 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 328/RPI) on November 10

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, the Spartans have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

UNC Greensboro gets the 288th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule includes 14 games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records north of .500.

As far as Greensboro's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

Texas Longhorns vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

