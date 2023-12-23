The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Owls allow to opponents.

UNC Asheville has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Owls are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 200th.

The Bulldogs score 81.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 76.1 the Owls allow.

UNC Asheville is 6-0 when scoring more than 76.1 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game (79.6) than it did away from home (71.9).

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than on the road (72.9).

UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 threes per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 42.4% at home and 37.1% in road games.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule