The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) will host the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) after winning seven home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Red Storm allow to opponents.

UConn has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank 26th.

The Huskies record 15.1 more points per game (84.2) than the Red Storm give up (69.1).

When UConn totals more than 69.1 points, it is 10-0.

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

This season, St. John's has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 61st.

The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When St. John's gives up fewer than 84.2 points, it is 8-0.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UConn posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Huskies surrendered 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than on the road (65.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, UConn performed better in home games last season, making 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in away games.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, St. John's scored 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.6.

The Red Storm gave up fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (82.8) last season.

At home, St. John's knocked down 6.3 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). St. John's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

St. John's Upcoming Schedule