Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders face off on Saturday at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Teravainen are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen's plus-minus this season, in 16:59 per game on the ice, is -2.

In nine of 33 games this season Teravainen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Teravainen has a point in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Teravainen has an assist in seven of 33 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Teravainen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is a 33.3% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 12 20 Points 3 12 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

