Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. If you're thinking about a bet on Aho against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Sebastian Aho vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 17:56 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 30 games this season Aho has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 19 of 30 games this season, Aho has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 30 games this season, Aho has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Aho has an implied probability of 70.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Aho going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Aho Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 12 30 Points 12 12 Goals 9 18 Assists 3

