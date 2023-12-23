Rockingham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you reside in Rockingham County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dalton McMichael High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Eden, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dalton McMichael High School at Martinsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Martinsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
