For bracketology analysis on North Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 25 24 123

North Carolina's best wins

North Carolina's best win this season came in a 74-70 victory on November 12 over the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in the RPI. Against Davidson, Deja Kelly led the team by delivering 18 points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

61-52 over Oklahoma (No. 146/RPI) on December 19

54-51 over Vermont (No. 187/RPI) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 191/RPI) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 237/RPI) on November 18

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 290/RPI) on November 8

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), North Carolina is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Tar Heels have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, North Carolina has the 75th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Tar Heels have 16 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at UNC's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Clemson Tigers

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV Channel: The CW

