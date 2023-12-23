What are North Carolina Central's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on North Carolina Central's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Carolina Central ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 315

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central's best wins

Against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on December 18, North Carolina Central registered its signature win of the season, which was a 65-63 road victory. Kyla Bryant was the top scorer in the signature victory over UNC Asheville, posting 14 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

70-65 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 328/RPI) on December 21

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, North Carolina Central has three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Carolina Central has been handed the 306th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 17 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NCCU has 17 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

North Carolina Central's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. North Carolina Central Eagles

Furman Paladins vs. North Carolina Central Eagles Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Carolina Central games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.