2024 NCAA Bracketology: N.C. A&T Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will N.C. A&T be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes N.C. A&T's full tournament resume.
How N.C. A&T ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|277
N.C. A&T's best wins
N.C. A&T, in its best win of the season, beat the Liberty Lady Flames 56-47 on November 19. Chaniya Clark was the top scorer in the signature win over Liberty, recording 17 points with 10 rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 161/RPI) on December 20
- 56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 175/RPI) on November 15
- 57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 338/RPI) on December 19
N.C. A&T's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-2
- Based on the RPI, N.C. A&T has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, N.C. A&T is playing the 175th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Of the Aggies' 19 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records north of .500.
- As far as NCAT's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
N.C. A&T's next game
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Averett Cougars
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
