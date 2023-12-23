NC State vs. Detroit Mercy December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will play the NC State Wolfpack (6-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network.
NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
NC State Players to Watch
- Jayden Taylor: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mohamed Diarra: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Jayden Stone: 21.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Edoardo Del Cadia: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Tankersley: 11.9 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Donovann Toatley: 9.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Abdullah Olajuwon: 2.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|78th
|80.3
|Points Scored
|61.6
|353rd
|156th
|70
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|295th
|119th
|38
|Rebounds
|30.1
|353rd
|112th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|288th
|197th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|5.6
|313th
|163rd
|13.6
|Assists
|11.1
|311th
|38th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|13
|266th
