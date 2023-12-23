NC State vs. Detroit Mercy: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will look to stop a nine-game road losing streak when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the NC State vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Detroit Mercy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-24.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|NC State (-23.5)
|143.5
|-10000
|+2500
NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends
- NC State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- A total of six out of the Wolfpack's 10 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Detroit Mercy has covered just twice in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of five Titans games this year have hit the over.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), NC State is 55th in college basketball. It is way below that, 75th, according to computer rankings.
- The Wolfpack were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +20000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of NC State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
