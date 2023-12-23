The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) will try to halt a 12-game losing skid when visiting the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at PNC Arena. The game airs on ACC Network.

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

NC State Stats Insights

This season, the Wolfpack have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have knocked down.

NC State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 354th.

The 79.5 points per game the Wolfpack put up are only 2.1 more points than the Titans allow (77.4).

When NC State puts up more than 77.4 points, it is 7-1.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NC State scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wolfpack allowed 69.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 72.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, NC State fared better in home games last year, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in away games.

