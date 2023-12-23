Saturday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-12) at PNC Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-61 and heavily favors NC State to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 23.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

NC State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 83, Detroit Mercy 61

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-21.9)

NC State (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

NC State has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Detroit Mercy, who is 2-10-0 ATS. The Wolfpack have a 6-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Titans have a record of 5-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack have a +99 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball and are giving up 70.5 per contest to rank 170th in college basketball.

The 36.7 rebounds per game NC State averages rank 182nd in the nation. Its opponents grab 36.9 per outing.

NC State knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 34.9% from deep while its opponents hit 33.9% from long range.

The Wolfpack rank 87th in college basketball by averaging 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 150th in college basketball, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

NC State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.5 turnovers per game, committing 9.4 (25th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (114th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.