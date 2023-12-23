The Carolina Hurricanes, including Martin Necas, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Necas are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Martin Necas vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus this season, in 17:49 per game on the ice, is -13.

Necas has scored a goal in eight of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in 18 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points four times.

Necas has an assist in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 12 23 Points 6 9 Goals 2 14 Assists 4

