How to Watch the Hornets vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (20-10) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) on December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- This season, Charlotte has a 5-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at ninth.
- The Hornets put up only 0.5 more points per game (111) than the Nuggets give up (110.5).
- Charlotte is 7-8 when it scores more than 110.5 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hornets score 110.1 points per game, 2.1 less than away (112.2). Defensively they concede 120.2 points per game at home, 3.1 less than away (123.3).
- At home, Charlotte concedes 120.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 123.3.
- At home the Hornets are averaging 25.1 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (24.8).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Back
|Cody Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
