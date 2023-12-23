The Denver Nuggets (20-10) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) on December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Nuggets

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Charlotte has a 5-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at ninth.

The Hornets put up only 0.5 more points per game (111) than the Nuggets give up (110.5).

Charlotte is 7-8 when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets score 110.1 points per game, 2.1 less than away (112.2). Defensively they concede 120.2 points per game at home, 3.1 less than away (123.3).

At home, Charlotte concedes 120.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 123.3.

At home the Hornets are averaging 25.1 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (24.8).

Hornets Injuries