The Charlotte Hornets (7-13) square off against the Denver Nuggets (14-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and ALT.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, ALT

Hornets Players to Watch

Gordon Hayward posts 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Mark Williams averages 12.7 points, 1.2 assists and 9.7 rebounds per contest.

P.J. Washington posts 13.9 points, 2.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Brandon Miller averages 14.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 boards.

Terry Rozier averages 22.6 points, 7.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 28.4 points, 13 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest. He's also draining 53.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Nuggets are getting 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 12.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 13.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Hornets Nuggets 113.4 Points Avg. 113.6 121.3 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.4% Field Goal % 48.8% 37.1% Three Point % 36.4%

