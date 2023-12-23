Will High Point be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes High Point's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on High Point's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 158

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point's best wins

High Point's signature victory of the season came against the Western Carolina Catamounts, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to the RPI. High Point claimed the 97-71 home win on December 5. With 25 points, Duke Miles was the top scorer against Western Carolina. Second on the team was Kimani Hamilton, with 17 points.

Next best wins

78-70 at home over Canisius (No. 112/RPI) on December 22

74-63 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 131/RPI) on December 19

74-72 over Illinois State (No. 209/RPI) on November 21

82-68 over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on November 20

77-59 at home over Morgan State (No. 292/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), High Point is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Panthers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, High Point is playing the 284th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as High Point's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

High Point's next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Bellarmine Knights

High Point Panthers vs. Bellarmine Knights Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming High Point games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.