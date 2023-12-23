When the Troy Trojans square off against the Duke Blue Devils at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 23, our computer model predicts the Trojans will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Duke vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Troy (-1.8) 46.6 Troy 24, Duke 22

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Devils have covered the spread six times in 11 games.

There have been seven Blue Devils games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans are 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Five of the Trojans' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (41.7%).

Blue Devils vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 27.8 19.8 28.6 13.1 26.6 29.0 Troy 31.2 17.2 49.0 23.0 28.5 15.5

