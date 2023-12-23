What are Davidson's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Davidson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 88

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson's best wins

When Davidson took down the Charlotte 49ers, who are ranked No. 120 in the RPI, on November 29 by a score of 85-81, it was its signature win of the season thus far. David Skogman led the offense versus Charlotte, amassing 30 points. Second on the team was Bobby Durkin with 18 points.

Next best wins

64-61 over Maryland (No. 164/RPI) on November 10

82-73 at home over Wright State (No. 170/RPI) on December 2

79-61 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on December 9

62-59 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 21

69-45 at home over Boston University (No. 310/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

The Wildcats have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Davidson has been given the 136th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wildcats have 15 games left against teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Davidson has 18 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Davidson Wildcats

Ohio Bobcats vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Davidson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.