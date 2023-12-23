If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Charlotte and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Charlotte ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 125

Charlotte's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Charlotte took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road on December 7. The final score was 69-58. Tracey Hueston, as the top scorer in the victory over Wake Forest, delivered 21 points, while Olivia Porter was second on the squad with 11.

Next best wins

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 239/RPI) on November 29

50-38 over George Washington (No. 248/RPI) on November 25

93-43 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 290/RPI) on November 17

65-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 300/RPI) on December 18

84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 322/RPI) on November 10

Charlotte's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Charlotte has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the 49ers have six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Charlotte faces the 180th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The 49ers have 18 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Charlotte's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Charlotte's next game

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers vs. North Texas Eagles

Charlotte 49ers vs. North Texas Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

