For bracketology insights on Campbell and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Campbell's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Campbell ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 117

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Campbell defeated the Western Michigan Broncos on November 24. The final score was 70-61. Christabel Ezumah led the way versus Western Michigan, dropping 20 points. Second on the team was Svenia Nurenberg with 16 points.

Next best wins

74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 268/RPI) on December 5

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 280/RPI) on November 9

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 301/RPI) on November 23

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 343/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Campbell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Camels are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Campbell gets the 333rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Camels' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Campbell has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Campbell's next game

Matchup: Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Campbell Camels

Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Campbell Camels Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Campbell games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.