For bracketology analysis around Appalachian State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Appalachian State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 44

Appalachian State's best wins

Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Appalachian State captured its signature win of the season on December 3, a 69-64 home victory. That signature victory versus Auburn included a team-leading 18 points from Myles Tate. Terence Harcum, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

86-56 over UNC Wilmington (No. 100/RPI) on November 21

72-61 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 141/RPI) on November 29

78-58 at home over Austin Peay (No. 235/RPI) on November 26

93-81 on the road over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on December 13

80-59 over Gardner-Webb (No. 273/RPI) on December 16

Appalachian State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Appalachian State has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mountaineers are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 29th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Appalachian State has the 261st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Mountaineers have six games left versus teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

App State has 18 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Appalachian State's next game

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

