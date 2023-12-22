Friday's contest features the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-5) facing off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (on December 22) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-71 win for Florida State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Winthrop vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 78, Winthrop 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Florida State

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-7.5)

Florida State (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.4

Florida State has a 4-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Winthrop, who is 4-7-0 ATS. The Seminoles have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game, with a +121 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (120th in college basketball) and give up 68.4 per contest (123rd in college basketball).

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, 223rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.0.

Winthrop makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 36.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.1%.

Winthrop wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.2 (129th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.