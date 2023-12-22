Rowan County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Rowan County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salisbury High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.