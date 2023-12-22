Rockingham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Rockingham County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Eden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martinsville High School at John Motley Morehead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Eden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
