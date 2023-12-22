The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) host the Queens Royals (6-7) after winning six home games in a row. The Tigers are double-digit favorites by 21.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The point total is 155.5 for the matchup.

Queens vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -21.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 155.5 points.

Queens has a 160-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.5 more points than this game's total.

Queens has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson has covered the spread more often than Queens this season, recording an ATS record of 6-3-0, compared to the 3-6-0 mark of Queens.

Queens vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 3 33.3% 78.5 159.3 69.3 148.5 147.1 Queens 4 44.4% 80.8 159.3 79.2 148.5 151.7

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals' 80.8 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Queens is 2-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Queens vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 6-3-0 0-1 6-3-0 Queens 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0

Queens vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Queens 15-2 Home Record 8-5 5-6 Away Record 7-10 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

