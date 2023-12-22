Queens vs. Clemson December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (8-0) will face the Queens Royals (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Queens vs. Clemson Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Queens Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 11.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 10.0 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Godfrey: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Queens vs. Clemson Stat Comparison
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|93rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|79.3
|93rd
|119th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|78.8
|323rd
|82nd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|35.8
|72nd
|241st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|51st
|15th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|9.6
|31st
|39th
|16.9
|Assists
|15.1
|88th
|29th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.