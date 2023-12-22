The Clemson Tigers (8-0) will face the Queens Royals (5-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Queens vs. Clemson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Queens Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK AJ McKee: 17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK BJ McLaurin: 11.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Ashby: 10.0 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK

20.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK Joseph Girard III: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK RJ Godfrey: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Queens vs. Clemson Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 93rd 79.3 Points Scored 79.3 93rd 119th 68.5 Points Allowed 78.8 323rd 82nd 35.6 Rebounds 35.8 72nd 241st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st 15th 10.0 3pt Made 9.6 31st 39th 16.9 Assists 15.1 88th 29th 9.4 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.