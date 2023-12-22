The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Queens Royals (6-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Queens vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.8%).

Queens has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.8% from the field.

The Royals are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 227th.

The Royals put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Queens has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Queens is averaging 30 more points per game at home (96.8) than on the road (66.8).

The Royals are giving up fewer points at home (77 per game) than away (84).

Queens knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.8%) than on the road (26.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens Upcoming Schedule