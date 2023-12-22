How to Watch Queens vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Queens Royals (6-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Queens vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
- Queens has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.8% from the field.
- The Royals are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 227th.
- The Royals put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Queens has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Queens is averaging 30 more points per game at home (96.8) than on the road (66.8).
- The Royals are giving up fewer points at home (77 per game) than away (84).
- Queens knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.8%) than on the road (26.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Carolina University
|W 112-64
|Curry Arena
|12/13/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 93-81
|Curry Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 84-65
|Hawkins Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.