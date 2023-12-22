The No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Queens Royals (6-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Queens vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

  • The Royals' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
  • Queens has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.8% from the field.
  • The Royals are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 227th.
  • The Royals put up an average of 80.8 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Queens has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Queens is averaging 30 more points per game at home (96.8) than on the road (66.8).
  • The Royals are giving up fewer points at home (77 per game) than away (84).
  • Queens knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.7 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.8%) than on the road (26.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Carolina University W 112-64 Curry Arena
12/13/2023 Appalachian State L 93-81 Curry Arena
12/19/2023 @ Mercer L 84-65 Hawkins Arena
12/22/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.