If you reside in Onslow County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dixon High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Clinton, NC

Clinton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at East Carteret High School