North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dreher High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legion Collegiate Academy at Independence High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garinger High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clover High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niagara Falls High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesville High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.