Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 21

12:00 AM ET on December 21 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 22

10:00 AM ET on December 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Dreher High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 22

11:30 AM ET on December 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 22

2:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Legion Collegiate Academy at Independence High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22

4:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Garinger High School at Nansemond River High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22

4:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Salisbury High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 22

5:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clover High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Niagara Falls High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Statesville High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Olympic High School