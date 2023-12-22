The High Point Panthers (9-4) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 150.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

High Point vs. Canisius Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -8.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, High Point and its opponents have gone over 150.5 total points.

High Point has an average total of 157.4 in its contests this year, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 10-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, High Point has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -375 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for High Point.

High Point vs. Canisius Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 4 36.4% 85.5 163.1 71.8 145.1 154.2 Canisius 4 50% 77.6 163.1 73.3 145.1 146.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The 85.5 points per game the Panthers put up are 12.2 more points than the Golden Griffins allow (73.3).

High Point has an 8-1 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 73.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

High Point vs. Canisius Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 10-1-0 1-1 5-6-0 Canisius 6-2-0 3-1 5-3-0

High Point vs. Canisius Home/Away Splits

High Point Canisius 6-0 Home Record 3-1 1-3 Away Record 1-3 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-0-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 91.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.3 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.