Guilford County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Guilford County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.