Elon vs. South Carolina December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) meet the Elon Phoenix (5-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Elon vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Players to Watch
- TK Simpkins: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Dorn: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Myles Stute: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Elon vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|160th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|82.8
|41st
|60th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|314th
|237th
|31.9
|Rebounds
|32.9
|195th
|236th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|162nd
|37th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|9.1
|54th
|98th
|14.9
|Assists
|13.9
|146th
|36th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.9
|182nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.