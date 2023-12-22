Friday's game that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) versus the Elon Phoenix (6-5) at Colonial Life Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-65 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elon vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Elon vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 83, Elon 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-17.9)

South Carolina (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

South Carolina's record against the spread so far this season is 6-3-0, while Elon's is 4-4-0. The Gamecocks are 3-6-0 and the Phoenix are 7-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 83.8 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 77.3 per outing (311th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Elon prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It pulls down 36.7 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.9.

Elon makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball) at a 38.3% rate (32nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per game its opponents make, at a 33.2% rate.

Elon forces 11.2 turnovers per game (260th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (144th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.