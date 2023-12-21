The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) are heavily favored (by 22.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -22.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in six of eight games this season.

The average total in Wake Forest's contests this year is 148.3, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Demon Deacons' ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Wake Forest has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Demon Deacons have played as a favorite of -5000 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 98% chance of a victory for Wake Forest.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 6 75% 79.9 158.1 68.4 139.6 146.6 Presbyterian 7 63.6% 78.2 158.1 71.2 139.6 143.9

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

The Demon Deacons put up 79.9 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 71.2 the Blue Hose give up.

Wake Forest has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 4-4-0 0-1 4-4-0 Presbyterian 5-6-0 0-0 6-5-0

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Presbyterian 13-3 Home Record 5-9 4-8 Away Record 0-15 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

