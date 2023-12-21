The Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd put up 24.4 more points per game (87.7) than the Demon Deacons allow (63.3).

Marshall has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 63.3 points.

Wake Forest has a 3-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 87.7 points.

The Demon Deacons average 58.5 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 74.3 the Thundering Herd allow.

Wake Forest is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Marshall has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 58.5 points.

This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 37.5% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Thundering Herd concede.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

9.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Malaya Cowles: 9.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%

9.6 PTS, 56.0 FG% Alexandria Scruggs: 7.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

