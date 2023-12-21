How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) look to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Wake Forest has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 258th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose rank 252nd.
- The Demon Deacons average 8.7 more points per game (79.9) than the Blue Hose allow (71.2).
- When Wake Forest scores more than 71.2 points, it is 5-2.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 77.8.
- Wake Forest averaged 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged in away games (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% away from home.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Rutgers
|W 76-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|NJIT
|W 83-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Delaware State
|W 88-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
