The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) look to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Wake Forest has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 258th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose rank 252nd.

The Demon Deacons average 8.7 more points per game (79.9) than the Blue Hose allow (71.2).

When Wake Forest scores more than 71.2 points, it is 5-2.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 77.8.

Wake Forest averaged 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged in away games (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% away from home.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule