Thursday's game features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-8) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4) matching up at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for Wake Forest according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 60-44 loss to Georgetown in their most recent game on Sunday.

Wake Forest vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Wake Forest vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 71, Marshall 70

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

Against the Norfolk State Spartans on December 10, the Demon Deacons registered their signature win of the season, a 51-46 home victory.

Wake Forest has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Wake Forest 2023-24 Best Wins

51-46 at home over Norfolk State (No. 176) on December 10

94-66 over Saint Louis (No. 201) on November 20

75-65 at home over Wofford (No. 234) on November 6

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

9.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Malaya Cowles: 9.6 PTS, 56 FG%

9.6 PTS, 56 FG% Alexandria Scruggs: 7.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.6 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons are being outscored by 4.8 points per game with a -52 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.5 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and give up 63.3 per contest (165th in college basketball).

