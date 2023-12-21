North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Union County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cuthbertson High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.