Thursday's game between the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-7) and North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) going head to head at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Wilmington, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Seahawks head into this contest after a 75-56 loss to Davidson on Monday.

UNC Wilmington vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 66, North Carolina Central 65

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Seahawks took down the Winthrop Eagles on the road on November 29 by a score of 66-58.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Seahawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.

UNC Wilmington has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Taylor Henderson: 13.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.5 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

13.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.5 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Evan Miller: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Kylah Silver: 11 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

11 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.3 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Britany Range: 3.9 PTS, 30 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks average 55 points per game (327th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (291st in college basketball). They have a -138 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 15.3 points per game.

Offensively, the Seahawks have played better when playing at home this year, scoring 57.8 points per game, compared to 52.8 per game in away games.

UNC Wilmington is allowing 58.3 points per game this season at home, which is 21.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (80).

