The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-2) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.

This season, UNC Wilmington has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.7% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 242nd.

The Seahawks score an average of 86.1 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 78.6 the Thundering Herd allow.

UNC Wilmington has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 78.6 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Wilmington averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.

At home, the Seahawks allowed 61.0 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than they allowed away (68.4).

At home, UNC Wilmington knocked down 7.3 3-pointers per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (5.3). UNC Wilmington's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule