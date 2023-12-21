How to Watch the UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Kimmel Arena.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 64.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 55.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.4 points, UNC Greensboro is 8-2.
- UNC Asheville has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.
- The Bulldogs score 5.5 more points per game (59.3) than the Spartans allow (53.8).
- When UNC Asheville totals more than 53.8 points, it is 3-4.
- UNC Greensboro is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 59.3 points.
- This year the Bulldogs are shooting 35.2% from the field, only one% lower than the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans shoot 40.9% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow.
UNC Greensboro Leaders
- Jayde Gamble: 11.5 PTS, 3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
- Ayanna Khalfani: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 41.2 FG%
- Khalis Cain: 7.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.9 FG%
- Isys Grady: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|W 52-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 66-55
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|W 56-53
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|Converse
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Livingstone
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
