Thursday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 60-56 based on our computer prediction, with UNC Greensboro securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 21.

The Spartans are coming off of a 56-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate in their last outing on Monday.

UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UNC Greensboro vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 60, UNC Asheville 56

Other SoCon Predictions

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

The Spartans took down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a 65-59 win on November 29. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Greensboro is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

UNC Greensboro 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 248) on November 29

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 292) on November 18

52-47 at home over Elon (No. 301) on December 10

56-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 304) on December 18

66-55 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 334) on December 14

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Jayde Gamble: 11.5 PTS, 3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

11.5 PTS, 3 STL, 42.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Ayanna Khalfani: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 41.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 41.2 FG% Khalis Cain: 7.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.9 FG%

7.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 56.9 FG% Isys Grady: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.9 PTS, 47.6 FG%

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 11 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and allowing 53.8 per outing, 28th in college basketball) and have a +131 scoring differential.

The Spartans are putting up more points at home (68 per game) than away (60.2).

At home, UNC Greensboro allows 44.1 points per game. Away, it concedes 67.4.

