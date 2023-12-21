UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UNC Asheville Games
- December 13 at home vs Auburn
- December 9 at Western Carolina
- December 18 at home vs South Carolina State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Josh Banks: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Tre'Von Spillers: 11.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 7.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 3 BLK
- Donovan Gregory: 13 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 7.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Marsh: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|86th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|86.8
|15th
|15th
|61.3
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|232nd
|7th
|41.4
|Rebounds
|35.8
|72nd
|54th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|35th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|9
|61st
|55th
|15.9
|Assists
|18.1
|12th
|68th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|201st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.