Thursday's contest at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3) matching up with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-7) at 2:00 PM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a win for UNC Greensboro by a score of 60-56, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup following a 65-63 loss to North Carolina Central on Monday.

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UNC Asheville vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 60, UNC Asheville 56

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 53-38 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers on November 12.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Asheville is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 336) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on November 21

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 356) on December 9

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

13.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 38.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6) Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Lalmani Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

12.2 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Mallory Bruce: 7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jamaya Blanks: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 59.3 points per game to rank 285th in college basketball and are allowing 55.4 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs are averaging 67.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 55.2 points per contest.

In home games, UNC Asheville is surrendering 14.5 fewer points per game (47.3) than in road games (61.8).

