The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Tarlton Complex. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tarlton Complex in Hickory, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • UNC Asheville has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 35.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 89th.
  • The Bulldogs' 82.1 points per game are 19.2 more points than the 62.9 the Mountaineers give up.
  • UNC Asheville has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (79.6) than on the road (71.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (72.9).
  • UNC Asheville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina L 78-63 Ramsey Center
12/13/2023 Auburn L 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/18/2023 South Carolina State W 79-75 Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 Appalachian State - Tarlton Complex
12/23/2023 Kennesaw State - Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena

