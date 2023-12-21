Thursday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-6) at Tarlton Complex has a projected final score of 82-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Appalachian State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hickory, North Carolina

Hickory, North Carolina Venue: Tarlton Complex

UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 82, UNC Asheville 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-13.8)

Appalachian State (-13.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Appalachian State is 7-2-0 against the spread this season compared to UNC Asheville's 0-7-0 ATS record. The Mountaineers have gone over the point total in six games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +85 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.1 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 75 per contest (282nd in college basketball).

The 35.5 rebounds per game UNC Asheville accumulates rank 228th in the country. Their opponents grab 35.4.

UNC Asheville makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.5% from beyond the arc (101st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.3%.

UNC Asheville has won the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 12.2 (211th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (60th in college basketball).

