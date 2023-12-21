North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
In Surry County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 20
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Wilkes High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Wilkes High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Elkin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
