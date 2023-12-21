Thursday's contest between the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-7) and North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with UNC Wilmington taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Eagles enter this contest after a 65-63 victory over UNC Asheville on Monday.

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Wilmington 66, North Carolina Central 65

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

Against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on December 18, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-63 road victory.

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 285) on December 18

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 356) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (28-for-85)

13.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (28-for-85) Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Jada Tiggett: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 50.7 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles' -41 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.0 points per game (190th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (280th in college basketball).

