Our best bet on the NFL's Week 16 schedule, looking at the point spreads, is Colts +1 -- scroll down for more suggestions (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.

Best Week 16 Spread Bets

Pick: Indianapolis +1 vs. Atlanta

  • Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 3.0 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 24
  • TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Tampa Bay -1 vs. Jacksonville

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 1.6 points
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Date: December 24
  • TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Dallas +1.5 vs. Miami

  • Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Dallas by 0.0 points
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Date: December 24
  • TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Cincinnati -2 vs. Pittsburgh

  • Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 2.9 points
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 23
  • TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Tennessee +2.5 vs. Seattle

  • Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Seattle by 0.1 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 24
  • TV Channel: CBS
Best Week 16 Total Bets

Under 47 - Baltimore vs. San Francisco

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
  • Projected Total: 45.3 points
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Date: December 25
  • TV Channel: ABC
Over 50 - Dallas vs. Miami

  • Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
  • Projected Total: 51.1 points
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Date: December 24
  • TV Channel: FOX
Under 47 - Detroit vs. Minnesota

  • Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
  • Projected Total: 45.4 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 24
  • TV Channel: FOX
Over 40 - Cleveland vs. Houston

  • Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
  • Projected Total: 42.8 points
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 24
  • TV Channel: CBS
Over 44 - Buffalo vs. Los Angeles

  • Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
  • Projected Total: 45.8 points
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 23
  • TV Channel: Peacock
